'I will be written out temporarily.' Sam Frost will not appear on Home and Away until next year.

In early October, actor and reality star Sam Frost posted and subsequently deleted an Instagram video sharing that she would not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 32-year-old asked for "compassion" and "empathy" for those who had made the same choice as her, and said she had "good reasons" to not get the vaccine, although she did not share what they were specifically.

"I was really hesitant about doing a video or even speaking up about this sort of thing," she said in the five-minute video.

"But I feel like it's getting to a point now in the world where there's a lot of segregation, a lot of harsh judgment, and it's taking its toll on my mental health."

She received significant criticism for her views, with many arguing that her choice put the health of other Australians in jeopardy. The public also noted that Frost was in the unique and privileged position of having been employed throughout the recent lengthy lockdown in New South Wales.

Now, Frost has shared an update about her employment to her Instagram, which she recently re-activated after taking it down following the criticism of her video.

"I'm not leaving Home and Away," she wrote.

"I've got a medical procedure booked in for January. So I won't be fully vaxxed until mid-late February.

Sam Frost on her role on Home and Away. Image: Instagram.

"I will be written out temporarily. Jazzy [Jasmine, Frost's character] is going on an off-screen adventure for a few weeks... but I'll be back.