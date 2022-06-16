"No judgement but..." Why everyone is talking about The Bachelor's Jimmy and Holly.

Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston began their relationship on The Bachelor's 2021 season.

Those who watched the season – although the numbers weren't great – saw the pair fall in love on screen, and they've continued with their relationship since.

They've gone on to become influencers in their own right: coordinating sponsorship deals and doing branded posts. And they've also created a YouTube travel series called '100 Honeymoons', where they've essentially been paid to promote and advertise beautiful holiday destinations across Australia and the globe.

So why is everyone talking about Jimmy and Holly, you may ask?

Well, it has everything to do with a recent Instagram video of Holly's where she answered two follower questions: "What are your thoughts on OnlyFans?" and "Are you and Jimmy going to get one [OnlyFans account]?"

And it was their response that has been met with a decent amount of criticism.

Here's what we know about it all.

Jimmy and Holly's initial comments on OnlyFans.

"We're about to run out the door but we get this question a lot and we figured now is a good time to just answer it once and for all," Holly began the video with her and Jimmy.

"No judgement to anyone who does have OnlyFans, but I think there's been a little bit of a trend in people coming off reality shows and leveraging that degree of fame to then sell nudes online."

Jimmy then said: "My problem with it is people saying they're doing it because it's female empowerment or male empowerment, I think that's a load of s**t personally."

He then went on to say that if people wish to celebrate empowerment, they should instead try and be "role models to future generations" – suggesting OnlyFans creators and sex workers can't be role models as well.