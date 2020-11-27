Surgery, injuries and trauma: The enormous toll SAS Australia took on its contestants.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.



After weeks of... uncomfortable viewing, Australia's most brutal reality TV show SAS Australia came to an end with Sabrina Frederick, Merrick Watts and the Honey Badger passing selection.

But the end of the course (and being yelling at by angry British men), didn't automatically mean the end to the physical and mental pain the celebrities were feeling.

Watch: The final three recruits pass the SAS Australia course. Post continues below video.

Because uh, SAS Australia was RIDICULOUS.

After up to two weeks of pushing themselves to the absolute brink, SAS Australia took an enormous toll on the recruits.

Here is what we know about how they went after filming, and the injuries they'll still living with months on.

Lingering trauma and injuries.

In early November, Erin McNaught told Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill about her experience during and after filming, and the long journey to getting past her experiences.

"Just before the very first episode of SAS Australia aired I was watching the teaser trailer that came out on Instagram," she explained.

"We were having people around to watch the first episode and I was just cleaning the house vehemently and then I paused and just collapsed on the bathroom floor.

"I was sobbing like a little child because up until that point I was just so immersed in what an incredible experience it was to film the show, that I suppressed a lot of the trauma I went through.

"When you’re watching it on TV you get transported back to those moments, feeling everything you felt at the time. "