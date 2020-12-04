"I gave it absolutely everything I had." The Bachelorette's Elly and Frazer have split.

One month after The Bachelorette finale, Elly Miles has announced her split from winner Frazer Neate.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Friday night, the 26-year-old explained that the couple separated over the weekend.

"I just wanted to pop on here and say a couple of things. I just wanted you to hear it from me. Frazer and I are no longer together. We broke up over the weekend," she began.

"I think we just grew apart after the show. It was really really hard having the distance and the secrecy and I guess everything that comes along with having a new relationship in the media," she continued.

"It’s a bit of a quick turnaround, I guess, to go from thinking you’ve found the person you want to be with forever to being single again. I know I'm going to be fine though.

"I wasn’t happy for a little while there and I know from my end, I gave it absolutely everything I had."

