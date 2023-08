Image: Julian Rinaldi.

Jimmy and Holly announced their engagement in August 2022, following Jimmy proposing during a six-week holiday in Italy.

"I went in [to the jeweller] with my sister, I had a mask, sunnies and a hat on," Nicholson told Steller of how he tried to lay low when buying the ring.

"They opened the store up early for us. I just didn't want to risk anyone leaking [the proposal plans] or anything."