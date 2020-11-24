Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: THE FINALE IS LITERAL TORTURE.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Welcome.

It's the final 24 hours of SAS Australia and the celebrities are looking... completely and utterly broken.

How will the angry British men try to break the recruits today? Will it be, a) two hours of endless burpees, b) a swim in ice cold water, or c) something involving... a helicopter?

Or perhaps all the above. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯