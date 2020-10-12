Georgia Love Raided Her Wedding Savings To Start A Business

You might recognise today’s guest, Georgia Love, from the 2016 season of The Bachelorette, where she found love with contestant Lee Elliott.

But what you might not know about Georgia is that she’s also a journalist, media personality and Instagram influencer, with over 250 000 followers.

And only a month ago, while stuck in Stage four lockdown in Melbourne, Victoria, Georgia decided to start a business with her friend Jess.

Georgia Elliott is a sleep and loungewear label - which seems very fitting for 2020.

In this episode of Lady Startup Stories, Georgia chats to Mia Freedman about what it’s like to start and run a business when you’re famous and how she deals with feedback from family and friends.

You can check out Georgia Elliott here - https://lovegeorgiaelliott.com/.

Find out more about the Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter course here - https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/idea-kickstarter

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Georgia Love

Producer: Leah Porges

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.