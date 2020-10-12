Georgia Love Raided Her Wedding Savings To Start A Business

lady startup

a day ago · 48 minutes

Georgia Love Raided Her Wedding Savings To Start A Business
Back
play Episode

You might recognise today’s guest, Georgia Love, from the 2016 season of The Bachelorette, where she found love with contestant Lee Elliott.

But what you might not know about Georgia is that she’s also a journalist, media personality and Instagram influencer, with over 250 000 followers.

And only a month ago, while stuck in Stage four lockdown in Melbourne, Victoria, Georgia decided to start a business with her friend Jess. 

Georgia Elliott is a sleep and loungewear label - which seems very fitting for 2020.

In this episode of Lady Startup Stories, Georgia chats to Mia Freedman about what it’s like to start and run a business when you’re famous and how she deals with feedback from family and friends.

You can check out Georgia Elliott here - https://lovegeorgiaelliott.com/

Find out more about the Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter course here - https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/idea-kickstarter

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Georgia Love

Producer: Leah Porges

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Georgia Love Raided Her Wedding Savings To Start A Business

48 minutes  ·  a day ago

One Indigenous Woman. Two Businesses Making A Difference.

30 minutes  ·  12 Oct 2020

How Big Boobs Built A Business

48 minutes  ·  05 Oct 2020

What Happens When Meghan Markle Wears Your Jeans

30 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2020

How To Quit Your Dream Job

36 minutes  ·  21 Sep 2020

20 Stores, 200 Staff: What Camilla Franks Did When She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

42 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2020

What Happened After Jodie Fox Lost Her Multi-Million Dollar Business

36 minutes  ·  07 Sep 2020

Jodie Fox On How She Built A $30M Shoe Empire

44 minutes  ·  31 Aug 2020

How To Launch The World's Most 'Controversial' New Beauty Brand

34 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

How Bachelor Fame Impacted Laura Byrne’s Business

44 minutes  ·  17 Aug 2020

The Accidental CEO Who Founded Her Own Rideshare Company

32 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2020

Keira Rumble's Life Imploded Right Before The Biggest Meeting Of Her Career

33 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2020

BONUS: Mia’s 6 Questions To Find Your Best Business Idea

26 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

A Story of Resilience, Creativity & A Chick In A Wheelchair

33 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Sally Hepworth Wrote A Book That Wasn't Good Enough

36 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2020

How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

34 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Lipstick Queen Poppy King’s Unexpected Next Move

31 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2020

They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore

31 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2020

How A Former Olympian Became A Lady Startup

29 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

That Time I Delivered My Biz Partner’s Baby

28 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout