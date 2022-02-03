What women are talking about today, Friday February 4.

By Gemma Bath

It took me a couple of weeks of really building up some solid FOMO as I watched more and more of my friends and colleagues jump on the bandwagon. But I have caved... I am addicted to Wordle. Like, addicted.

If that word is still unfamiliar, let my colleague Isabella fill you in ahead of the weekend: The best first word to use, and 5 other hacks that will make you way better at Wordle.

But first, let's get up to date with the five stories you need to get across this morning.

1. PM talks up protections for gay students.

The right of church schools to expel LGBTIQ students will be scrapped, as Scott Morrison reacts to the Brisbane College contract saga, while still trying to push the government's religious freedom laws.

The PM announced an amendment to the bill in a live B105.3 radio interview on Thursday.

"My kids go to a Christian school here in Sydney and I wouldn't want my school doing that either," he said.

“And the bill that we're going to be taking through the Parliament, we will have an amendment which will deal with that to ensure that the kids cannot be discriminated against on that basis."

Scott Morrison has flagged changes to his government's religious discrimination bill to further protect students from being expelled over their sexual orientation or gender identity. https://t.co/AzrOq8w3We — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) February 3, 2022

Brisbane's Citipointe Christian College on Thursday abandoned its bid to enforce a sexuality and gender contract that denounced same-sex attraction as a sin after widespread condemnation and a petition that gained 155,000 signatures.

2. Grace Tame injured in bike crash.

Grace Tame has broken her collarbone in a bike crash, saying she was hospitalised after the accident on Thursday.

The former Australian of the Year shared a photo with her left arm in a sling saying she'd broken the bone in a "bike stack".

The campaigner against sexual abuse also suffered a scrape on her shoulder.

"Out of hospital now and on the mend," she added, tagging her partner Max Heerey.

She is due to address the National Press Club on Wednesday, alongside Brittany Higgins.

3. Djokovic visa saga an 'unfortunate event'.

Novak Djokovic has described his detention and deportation from Australia that prevented him from defending his Australian Open title as an "unfortunate event" and thanked the Serbian president for his support.

An 11-day saga over Djokovic's entry visa ended with the Serb being deported for failing to meet Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

The top-ranked tennis star met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday and described the events in Australia as "unexpected, to say the least".

He did not speak about details of the events in Australia, promising to give his "version" later.

There is talk now, that Djokovic plans to in fact get his COVID vaccine, which was the reason behind his deportation from our shores.

Novak Djokovic could be 'getting vaccinated' after Australian Open debacle https://t.co/bKOXOJyJf7 pic.twitter.com/fvrfFZRt5C — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2022

4. US forces kill IS leader in Syria.

US special forces have killed the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in a raid in northwest Syria, President Joe Biden says.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi had led IS since the death in 2019 of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a raid by US commandos.

"Thanks to the bravery of our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more," Biden said in remarks at the White House, adding that US forces took every possible precaution to minimise civilian casualties.

Last night’s operation is a testament to America’s reach and capability to take out terrorist threats — no matter where they try to hide in the world.



I am determined to protect the American people from terrorist threats, and I will take decisive action to protect this country. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 3, 2022

As US troops approached the target, Quraishi blew himself up, also killing members of his own family including women and children, according to Biden and US officials.

5. Facebook daily users fall for first time.

Facebook has reported a fall in daily active users for the first time in its history, thanks to growing competition from rival social media apps like TikTok.

New figures, released as part of parent company Meta's latest financial results, show daily users of Facebook fell to 1.929 billion people in the last three months of 2021, compared with 1.939 billion in the previous quarter.

Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time https://t.co/ibYRySGRWp pic.twitter.com/6l7M5z6WjN — Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) February 3, 2022

Meta's shares fell 22.6 per cent to $US249.90 in after-hours trading following the announcement.

- With AAP