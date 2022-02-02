4 moments you missed from Scott Morrison's explosive National Press Club grilling.

Oh My Awkward.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison sidled up to the lecturn at the National Press Club and kicked off the political year with a televised address, after which he was absolutely decimated by journalist questions in a live Q&A.

You might have seen a few headlines from that event popping up on your news feeds, but we've collated them all here so you have a one stop shop.

It's an election year, which means ScoMo's job is up for grabs. So it's no surprise that the questions have ramped up that extra level as we wait for the much anticipated date we head to the polls.

But woah. It was a rough day in the office for Mr Morrison.

Here are the four moments we can't look away from:

1. The Gladys Berejiklian texts.

The most scandalous revelation from the Press Club event was levelled at the Prime Minister by journalist Peter van Onselen, who told ScoMo he was in possession of private text messages between former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and an unnamed Liberal cabinet minister.

(We've since found out it was a federal cabinet minister).

In one text, Berejiklian reportedly described Morrison as "a horrible, horrible person" who she "did not trust" and who was "more concerned with politics than people".

The unnamed cabinet minister then reportedly called the PM a "fraud" and a "complete psycho".

This was Scott Morrison's reaction:

Later, Berejiklian issued a statement that said she had, "no recollection of such messages."

"Let me reiterate my very strong support for Prime Minister Morrison and all he is doing for our nation during these very challenging times.