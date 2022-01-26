'If you're telling Grace Tame to smile, you might just be part of the problem.'

It is beyond offensive.

And surely this isn’t the time to stay quiet. According to The Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2.2 million Australian women have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. One woman a week is killed by her husband or intimate partner. This isn't a time to say nothing and smile.

How can Tame’s story not be a reminder that we need to empower women to feel comfortable sharing their stories and speaking up when they feel something is wrong. Founder of The Sexism Project, Laura Bates told Stylist: “Being told to smile is one of the most common ways in which women’s privacy is invaded in public spaces. It might sound minor, but it is part of a spectrum of behaviour that normalises the idea that women’s bodies are public property: fair game for comment and instruction from strangers.”

And where is the line in all of this?

If we tell a woman to smile, do we also then get to tell a woman to be quiet? Do we also get to tell a woman who to sleep with? It’s a slippery slope and I’m certainly sick of seeing Australia slide down it.

Tame has spent a year sharing her trauma and advocating for victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse, mining into the deepest parts of her personal trauma to help others. She was the face of the #LetHerSpeak movement - advocating for laws to allow for victims to speak about their abusers.

She’s also spent a year disagreeing with Morrison over the decisions and comments he makes, the decision and comments that affect vulnerable Australian women.

How can we forget that when Brittany Higgins came forward with her allegations that she was raped in a Federal Minister’s office, Morrison took a day to respond before saying: "Jenny and I spoke last night, and she said to me, ‘You have to think about this as a father first. What would you want to happen if it were our girls? Jenny has a way of clarifying things — always has."

Basically, Morrison needed his wife to understand the severity of what happened to Higgins.

At the time Tame responded and told The National Press Club: "It shouldn't take having children to have a conscience. And actually, on top of that, having children doesn't guarantee a conscience."