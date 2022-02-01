By Gemma Bath

Good morning, I don't know about you but I am still reeling at the leaked text messages between Scott Morrison and former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

That's where we are going to start this morning as we look at the five biggest stories making news:

1. Berejiklian allegedly calls Scomo a "horrible person."

The news broke yesterday afternoon at the Press Club, with Network 10 journalist Peter Van Onselen telling Scomo (to his FACE) that Berejiklian had allegedly said in a text that he was a "horrible, horrible person."

Awkward. Imagine saying that about your boss and then having them find out?!?! EEEK.

In one text, Berejiklian reportedly described Morrison to an unnamed current Liberal cabinet minister as “a horrible, horrible person” who she “did not trust” and that he “more concerned with politics than people”.

The unnamed cabinet minister then reportedly called the PM a “fraud” and a “complete psycho”.

This was Scott Morrison's reaction:

In a statement, Berejiklian reiterated her “strong support” for the PM: she didn’t deny making the comments but said she had “no recollection of such messages”.

2. 100,000 signatures on petition against Brisbane school.

The chorus of voices speaking out against a controversial enrolment contract from a Brisbane Christian college is growing following a warning by the Human Rights Commission.

A petition demanding the Citipointe Christian College recall their enrolment contract has now reached more than 130,000 signatures, as Queensland ministers, the Brisbane Lord Mayor and former students share their dismay.

"It's unacceptable for myself as a parent of a non-binary child, and it's very distressing," Education Minister Grace Grace said on Tuesday.

The contract, portions of which have been posted on social media, says the college believes any form of sexual immorality is sinful, and lists gay and bisexual acts alongside incest and adultery among others.

Here's some content we published yesterday to get you across this story:

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.



3. Her name was Arnima Hayat.

The family of 19-year-old Arnima Hayat has told 9News they tried to stop her from seeing and moving in with her husband, alleged killer Meraj Zafar.

The young woman was found murdered in her North Parramatta unit on Sunday, with her body found in a bathtub filled with acid.

The young couple married only weeks before her death and moved into the unit six months ago. She was an aspiring surgeon.

Her parents told 7NEWS, since moving in with Zafar, they lost contact with her.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

4. Morrison seeks to defend record on women (puts foot in it... again).

Further to the awkward text messages, Scott Morrison has sought to defend his record on women insisting federal parliament is a safer place since the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins in a minister's office.

He pointed to an independent complaints mechanism set up last year in the wake of Brittany's alleged rape, and mandatory sexual harassment training which had been implemented for coalition ministers and staffers.

But then he said this: "it provides an environment should, God forbid, that ever happen to anyone ever again, that they will find a situation very different to the one Ms Higgins found herself in."

He was rightly called out by Brittany herself for his phrasing....

5. NZ reporter in Afghanistan allowed home.

A pregnant New Zealand journalist who was stranded in Afghanistan by her home country's COVID-19 border policy will return home after her government finally offered her a pathway back.

The government offer amounted to a backdown by New Zealand after officials had earlier insisted Charlotte Bellis needed to reapply for a spot in the country's bottlenecked quarantine hotels after rejecting her application.

"I will be returning to my home country New Zealand at the beginning of March to give birth to our baby girl," Bellis said in a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking of Afghanistan, in an appointment that's shocked everyone, the Taliban government has named doctor Malalai Faizi as the director of a maternity hospital in Kabul in the first ever appointment of a woman as the head of an Afghan public institution under the Islamist administration.

The appointment is an unprecedented moment in the Taliban's policies towards women since the Islamists seized power on August 15 as women had been excluded from public offices so far.

And you're up to date!

We'll keep popping back into this feed throughout the day to keep you on top of the stuff you need to know.

