'I watch TV for work. These are the 8 TV shows everyone will be watching in February.'

It is going to be a huge month for television.

In fact, a number of TV shows that I predict will become the most talked about of the entire year premiere in February, so get excited. There's the highly anticipated Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee miniseries, Pam & Tommy, Will Smith's bold re-imagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Stan, and Netflix's take on one of the most fascinating con artists of recent times, to name a few.

Yep. Told ya. You're going to want to set aside a fair bit of TV time this month... and given how tired we are (because it can't just be me, right?) that actually sounds perfect.

Keen? Here are the eight shows everyone will be watching in February.

Pam & Tommy, Disney+.

Image: Hulu.

I find it personally insulting that the events of the 90s are considered long enough ago for the biographical miniseries treatment. How are the 90s not still just 10 years ago?

Starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, Pam & Tommy tells the story behind one of the world's most famous sex tapes. Seth Rogen stars as Rand Gauthier, a porn star-turned-tradie who, after being treated terribly while doing renovations on Tommy Lee's house, plots to steal the rockstar's safe of expensive goodies.

Among cash and guns, Rand finds a tape inside, which... well, documents the couple's now infamous honeymoon.