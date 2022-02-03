"Release all the guilt." Exactly what you need to know about exercising after COVID.

"Some people who contract COVID are completely asymptomatic, while others will only be affected minimally by the symptoms. Those who are asymptomatic can exercise at home while they are infected, as long they are still isolating and not putting other members of their household at risk."

But, as Dr Thompson said, be aware of changes in your breathing.

"It is important to remember that COVID affects the respiratory system, so even if a person feels okay, doing exercise may affect breathing and leave the individual feeling tired much quicker than usual," he said.

"Aussies should remain vigilant about their symptoms and immediately stop physical activity if they start to feel worse."

When it comes to the exact symptoms you should monitor, our expert recommends paying extra attention to symptoms below the neck - including coughing, chest pain and abnormal levels of breathlessness.

"You should also keep an eye out for feelings of fatigue, as it is important to not exacerbate any remaining symptoms," Dr Thompson adds.

"If a person is completely exhausted and unable to complete the same exercise the following day, it is a good indication that the level of physical activity was too much for their body and they should look at dialling it back."

What's the best way to exercise after COVID?

The most important thing to remember is that returning to exercise after COVID isn't a one-size-fits-all kind of deal.

"Due to the way in which contracting COVID has impacted people in such a variety of ways, there isn’t going to be a single blanket response for 'the best way exercise post-COVID' BUT if you apply the same principles and approach to your training as you would when (re)introducing any training stimulus, you’ll be just fine," said performance coach Sean McInroy from Apex Strength Society.

"Err on the side of less - you’re unlikely to know whether you’ve overdone it until you’ve gone too far and pushed yourself a little bit too much, too soon."

For those who haven't been exercising at all, McInroy suggests a slower return to physical activity.

"Set the bar of expectation lower than you think you should/want to and rely on your subjective gauge of how well recovered you feel throughout the day (post-exercise) and into the next day to help determine your next step," he suggests.

"Do you feel comfortable to increase the training stress? Do you feel the previous day’s session was a little bit too much (based on how poorly recovered you feel)? Or do you feel like your response the day after training is sitting snugly in the sweet spot between those two ends of the spectrum? It’s simply a matter of trial and error."