4th woman killed by violence in 2022, and all the news you need to know this morning.

By Gemma Bath

New month - new stuff! Mamamia is trying something different in 2022, and from today Tuesday February 1 we're changing up the way we deliver news in this fancy new live stream.

We're hoping it allows us to chat more, introduce ourselves (hi! I'm Gemma, the News Editor here), and keep you up to date with not just the hard-hitting news of the day, but also all the other stuff that's happening that you and your friends can't stop talking about (looking at you, new season of Married At First Sight... the twins are recapping it again this year, get amongst it!)

We'd love to take you along with us, so let us know in the comments what you like, dislike, and most importantly your thoughts on the headlines making news.

Let's kick off the morning with the top five news stories you need to know today.

1. Sydney man charged over bathroom murder.

A man has been charged with murder after a 19-year-old woman's body was found in a bath in a western Sydney apartment.

Police were called to the North Parramatta unit on Sunday afternoon in response to reports of an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

After forcing their way into the unit, police found Aminah Hayat's body in the bathroom with hazardous chemicals, causing officers to retreat and call specialist HAZMAT officers from Fire and Rescue.

Strike Force Jenola has been formed to investigate the woman's death and police on Monday appealed for information before a 20-year-old man handed himself in at Bankstown Police Station, where he was arrested and charged.

Aminah is the fourth woman to be killed by violence in 2022, as we enter another year losing on average one woman week.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

2. Aged care workers to get bonus payments.

The federal government is preparing to roll out bonus payments to workers in aged care homes struggling with the ongoing wave of COVID infections, hoping to keep them in the job.

Workers will be eligible for a payment of up to $400 each paid pro rata based on hours worked this month followed by a second $400 payment in May. Staff providing care, food and cleaning services in the government subsidised facilities will be eligible.

The payment will benefit more than 200,000 aged care workers.

Morrison announces bonus of up to $800 to encourage workers to stay in highly stretched aged care system https://t.co/jeAkV6s3xN via @ConversationEDU — Michelle Grattan (@michellegrattan) January 31, 2022

The announcement comes as COVID outbreaks again sweep through aged care facilities, with more than 400 age care residents losing their lives to the virus this year.

3. Millions of kids return to school today.

While daily COVID case numbers are dropping the country is facing another potential spike with most school children back in the classroom from today.

Families in NSW, the ACT and Victoria have been given rapid antigen tests to try and keep on top of any potential school outbreaks while mask wearing rules vary from state to state. For teachers and most older children it's compulsory, but not for younger kids.

While many parents are keen for their children to get back to the classroom pandemic or not, those with children who may be immunocompromised or who have a disability that makes them vulnerable to the virus are concerned it will put them at further risk.

P.S. to parents doing the run around this morning, hi! Hope you're doing okay. Here's some content that might be of interest:

4. Vic Premier accused of failing to consider health advice.

The decision to increase crowd capacity at the Australian Open wasn't based on health advice, according to Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton.

He said the decision to lift crowd numbers at the Open, previously capped at 50 per cent when it began and to 80 per cent for the finals, was made by Health Minister Martin Foley alone.

Professor Sutton faced a barrage of questions in the first public hearing of the Pandemic Declaration Accountability and Oversight Committee on Monday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is being accused of failing to consider health advice after it was revealed the state's Chief Health Officer wasn't involved in key COVID decisions. #9Today pic.twitter.com/khEYJAvyUt — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 31, 2022

This account is in direct contradiction to a tweet sent by Minister for Events Martin Pakula celebrating the increase in crowd capacity that said:

"Breaking my self imposed Twitter hiatus (which I will return to - it's blissful) to advise that the Chief Health Officer has agreed to increase the ticketed capacity of the Australian Open to 65% for the remainder of the tournament."

The introduction of booster shot mandates and halting IVF procedures were all also decisions Professor Sutton did not make, the hearing heard.

5. Inquiry rules Downing Street lockdown parties "difficult to justify."

Some events at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and residence during a COVID-19 lockdown should not have taken place, an inquiry says, describing serious failures of leadership and judgment at the heart of the government.

In her inquiry into lockdown-breaking gatherings at Downing Street under Johnson, senior civil servant Sue Gray condemned some of the behaviour in government as being "difficult to justify".

Johnson, who is facing the gravest threat to his premiership, appeared in parliament following the report's publication.

No 10 hosted several lockdown parties and events that "should not have been allowed to take place" - what are the key points of Sue Gray's Downing Street report? https://t.co/l78dj00tNs — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 31, 2022

"I want to say sorry," Johnson said parliament. "I get it and I will fix it."

Gray's report looked into what has become weeks of a steady drip of stories about events in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown, with reports of aides stuffing a suitcase full of supermarket alcohol and dancing until the early hours.

And you're up to date.

Looking forward to checking in with you throughout the day, as we enter a new era of Mamamia News.

- With AAP

Feature image: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi/ Dan Kitwood/Getty