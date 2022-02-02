What women are talking about today, Thursday February 3.

Live updates
11:05pm
10:36pm
9:41pm
7:11pm
Latest posts
What is Sunroom?
Hi! I'm Charlotte from the lifestyle team here at Mamamia. Just popping in to let you know that the much anticipated launch of Sunroom - the creator app where women and non-binary people make money - is finally here!
The co-founder, Michelle Battersby, has been keeping us up to date on her socials, and you can read all about this exciting new platform for women in our interview with her:
Michelle Battersby was told her career would be over if she launched Sunroom. She did it anyway.
'I'm a nurse. The stories of domestic violence I hear about are abhorrent.'
We've already lost four women to violence in 2022 and we're only four weeks into the new year.
The latest is 19-year-old Arnima Hayat. She was allegedly murdered by her husband weeks after getting married.
Like the year before, and the year before that, we're on track to lose one woman a week to a former or current partner.
At Mamamia, we are determined to play a role in telling these women's stories, shining a light on the realities of domestic violence, and holding our pollies to account as they work towards creating a 10-year plan to address violence against women and kids.
Nurse Merowyn Olaver this week gave us an insight into the terror she witnesses in her daily life: 'I'm a nurse. The stories of domestic violence I hear about are abhorrent.'
And while I'm here, some videos we'd love you to watch, share and sit with.
Violence against women is endemic in this country.
Enough is enough.
Why everyone is talking about Adele.
Last night, I binge watched the first three episodes of the new biographical miniseries Pam & Tommy, which tells the tale of how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous sex tape was leaked. It's been more than 12 hours since then, but I'm still reeling.
I won't say too much in case you haven't gotten around to it yet, but... holy sh*t. It is definitely going to be one of the most talked about shows of the year.
It's on Disney+, and I'll be back later with a full list of the shows on our radar this month.
But first, let's pivot from one of the world's most famous sex tapes to one of the world's most famous musicians.
I don't imagine there's very much that Adele and Pamela Anderson have in common, but in recent weeks the former media (and fan) darling has been experiencing a lot of negative publicity. Now that is something Pammy can probably relate to.
I'm sure you've heard murmurings about Adele's ill-fated Las Vegas residency, which was postponed just a day before it was supposed to kick off. Since then, there has been a never-ending stream of rumours and speculation about 'what's really going on'.
At its core, this is a pretty standard industry drama, so something has really struck me about how hard tabloids are pursuing the story, courting 'anonymous sources' and showing Adele in a critical light.
While most of Adele's peers have dealt with more than their fair share of media takedowns, Adele has mostly been able to avoid this... until now.
For a full run-down on the residency drama, you can read my explainer here: A postponed show and 'relationship issues': Why everyone is talking about Adele.
Talk soon!
A $2m Cleo Smith interview, and all the news you need to know this morning.
G'day, we're nearing the end of the first week of February, and I don't know about you - but I am already tired.
My colleague Rebecca put it perfectly in her piece; Are you feeling beyond burnt out? Welcome to 'The Great Exhaustion'.
"So, here we are. 'Tired' doesn't do it justice. We are depleted, fatigued, apathetic vessels in autopilot, just moving from one day into the next. No zest. No passion. Stale," she wrote.
"Because it's hard to muster enthusiasm when we've all been swimming in wild seas for so long. When the familiar shore is long behind us, and we're just trying to keep our heads above the water deep to get to the other side... And we're not meant to stay still for this long, in limbo. We're programmed to plan and move and do and achieve, sentiments exploited by our relentless hustle culture."
Nail. On. Head. For me anyway, as we 'get on with' year three of this pandemic.
But enough of that, here's the top five news stories of the morning:
1. 60 Minutes' $2 million interview with Cleo Smith's family.
The ads have already begun if you've been watching Channel Nine, with the parents of Cleo Smith sitting down with Tara Brown on Sunday for a (reportedly) $2 million dollar 60 Minutes interview.
Cleo was abducted from a campsite in WA last October, and rescued 18 days later in a house 75km from where she was taken. The man accused of kidnapping her, is behind bars.
On Sunday the family will share details from the morning she was taken, their agonising wait and what Cleo said when she was reunited.
Tara was unable to get into the state to interview the family face-to-face, so the expensive chat was done via Zoom.
In a world exclusive interview with #60Mins, Cleo Smith's parents Ellie and Jake speak about what really happened that fateful morning as well as revealing never-before-heard details of the family's ordeal. https://t.co/SUsU5Nr5eK— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 2, 2022
2. 200 firefighters battle WA bushfires.
Hundreds of firefighters have been working to contain two bushfires in Western Australia amid hot and windy conditions.
Residents in Nambeelup in the Shire of Murray were told to act immediately to survive as a blaze that'd already torn through 100ha of land moved towards them in a westerly direction.
The warning downgraded from emergency to watch and act this morning, with another watch and act in place in the Shire of Manjimup, just south of the Topanup State Forest.
A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for parts of Nambeelup and Stake Hill in the Shire of Murray.— 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) February 2, 2022
The bushfire is moving fast in a westerly direction.
There is a possible threat to lives and homes. #9News pic.twitter.com/GDvCDbNb3e
3. COVID-19 booster rates lag in aged care.
One-third of fully vaccinated aged care residents are still yet to get their COVID-19 booster dose.
Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck told a parliamentary committee into COVID-19 that while vaccination teams had visited 99 per cent of residential aged care facilities, not everyone had received their third dose.
Of all aged care residents, 89 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. However, the inquiry heard that of those fully vaccinated, only 66 per cent had had their booster.
Lt Gen Frewen told the committee some aged care facilities had a high turnover rate and some people had only just had their primary course and were not eligible for boosters.
“The bigger picture issue here is the decision…to open up the general community at a time when aged care did not have access to boosters, to rapid antigen tests to test residents and families, and access to enough protective equipment.”https://t.co/9zIE5DEp9O— Dr Brad McKay (@DrBradMcKay) February 1, 2022
While we're on the topic, teenagers aged 16 and 17 are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot after the Pfizer jab was given the final tick of approval.
4. Calls for toxic text message minister to be revealed.
Barnaby Joyce has demanded that the serving cabinet minister alleged to have called Scott Morrison "a complete psycho" in text messages "out themselves".
During a press conference on Wednesday he speculated that "3000 people know who this is."
On Tuesday, Ten journalist Peter van Onselen told Morrison at the National Press Club about alleged text messages sent between former premier Gladys Berejiklian and an unnamed federal cabinet minister. She reportedly called ScoMo a "horrible, horrible person" while the other person in the exchange called him a "psycho."
Health Minister Greg Hunt is putting the onus on Onselen telling reporters, "if the journalist is confident in his sources, he should release them – and release all of it."
Here's some content on this unfolding story we prepared earlier....
- Peter van Onselen: If you were going to be rude to the PM at the National Press Club, why go at all?
- 4 moments you missed from Scott Morrison's explosive National Press Club grilling.
5. Australia helping to put first woman on the moon.
And lastly in exciting news, a South Australian satellite company is partnering with NASA to put the first woman on the moon.
Fleet Space Technologies is opening its first US office in Houston – with their landing mission to put the first woman and man of colour on the moon by 2024.
Fleet's involvement is selling hi-tech satellite services, which can detect critical minerals beneath the Earth’s surface during NASA’s Artemis mission.
Australia will play a vital role in getting the first woman to the moon thanks to a South Australian company that is teaming up with NASA.#9Today pic.twitter.com/p11KVzijKl— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 2, 2022
And you're up to date!
Check in throughout the day for all the latest in news, entertainment and trends.
- With AAP
Is Russia really about to declare war with Ukraine?
Over the past couple of weeks, speculation and fear has been growing that Russia could be about to invade Ukraine once again, especially after more than 100,000 Russian troops were seen amassing with a hefty arsenal at the border, but why now?
The Quicky looks at the long history of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and speaks to an international security expert to find out what Vladimir Putin is up to, and whether Australia could be dragged into the conflict.
READ:
Feature image: WA Police/Jenny Evans/Getty/Rohan Thomson.