What women are talking about today, Thursday February 3.

1. 60 Minutes' $2 million interview with Cleo Smith's family.

The ads have already begun if you've been watching Channel Nine, with the parents of Cleo Smith sitting down with Tara Brown on Sunday for a (reportedly) $2 million dollar 60 Minutes interview.

Cleo was abducted from a campsite in WA last October, and rescued 18 days later in a house 75km from where she was taken. The man accused of kidnapping her, is behind bars.

On Sunday the family will share details from the morning she was taken, their agonising wait and what Cleo said when she was reunited.

Tara was unable to get into the state to interview the family face-to-face, so the expensive chat was done via Zoom.

In a world exclusive interview with #60Mins, Cleo Smith's parents Ellie and Jake speak about what really happened that fateful morning as well as revealing never-before-heard details of the family's ordeal. https://t.co/SUsU5Nr5eK — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 2, 2022

2. 200 firefighters battle WA bushfires.

Hundreds of firefighters have been working to contain two bushfires in Western Australia amid hot and windy conditions.

Residents in Nambeelup in the Shire of Murray were told to act immediately to survive as a blaze that'd already torn through 100ha of land moved towards them in a westerly direction.

The warning downgraded from emergency to watch and act this morning, with another watch and act in place in the Shire of Manjimup, just south of the Topanup State Forest.

A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for parts of Nambeelup and Stake Hill in the Shire of Murray.



The bushfire is moving fast in a westerly direction.



There is a possible threat to lives and homes. #9News pic.twitter.com/GDvCDbNb3e — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) February 2, 2022

3. COVID-19 booster rates lag in aged care.

One-third of fully vaccinated aged care residents are still yet to get their COVID-19 booster dose.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck told a parliamentary committee into COVID-19 that while vaccination teams had visited 99 per cent of residential aged care facilities, not everyone had received their third dose.

Of all aged care residents, 89 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. However, the inquiry heard that of those fully vaccinated, only 66 per cent had had their booster.

Lt Gen Frewen told the committee some aged care facilities had a high turnover rate and some people had only just had their primary course and were not eligible for boosters.

“The bigger picture issue here is the decision…to open up the general community at a time when aged care did not have access to boosters, to rapid antigen tests to test residents and families, and access to enough protective equipment.”https://t.co/9zIE5DEp9O — Dr Brad McKay (@DrBradMcKay) February 1, 2022

While we're on the topic, teenagers aged 16 and 17 are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot after the Pfizer jab was given the final tick of approval.

4. Calls for toxic text message minister to be revealed.

Barnaby Joyce has demanded that the serving cabinet minister alleged to have called Scott Morrison "a complete psycho" in text messages "out themselves".

During a press conference on Wednesday he speculated that "3000 people know who this is."

On Tuesday, Ten journalist Peter van Onselen told Morrison at the National Press Club about alleged text messages sent between former premier Gladys Berejiklian and an unnamed federal cabinet minister. She reportedly called ScoMo a "horrible, horrible person" while the other person in the exchange called him a "psycho."

Health Minister Greg Hunt is putting the onus on Onselen telling reporters, "if the journalist is confident in his sources, he should release them – and release all of it."

5. Australia helping to put first woman on the moon.

And lastly in exciting news, a South Australian satellite company is partnering with NASA to put the first woman on the moon.

Fleet Space Technologies is opening its first US office in Houston – with their landing mission to put the first woman and man of colour on the moon by 2024.

Fleet's involvement is selling hi-tech satellite services, which can detect critical minerals beneath the Earth’s surface during NASA’s Artemis mission.

Australia will play a vital role in getting the first woman to the moon thanks to a South Australian company that is teaming up with NASA.#9Today pic.twitter.com/p11KVzijKl — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 2, 2022

