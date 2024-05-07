Why the biggest celebs skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

Breathe a sigh of relief because we got through another Met Gala and thankfully, no one fell down the stairs this year.

But some fans of the event were left a tad disappointed by some of the Met Gala's faves not showing up this year. And yes, we are absolutely talking about Rihanna, the unofficial queen of the Met.

The celebs might have mostly impressed in their interpretations of 'The Garden of Time' theme, but we couldn't help but wonder what could have been if all the Met Gala staples had turned up.

Here are some of the celebs who didn't appear at the 2024 Met Gala.

Why Rihanna skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

Rihanna has long been the ruler of the Met, with the singer wearing some of the most jaw-dropping looks in the gala's history. While she and her partner A$AP Rocky typically show up late, for the 2024 Met Gala, the famous pair didn't show up at all.

But apparently, she had good reason to stay home. A source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was planning to attend but had to cancel after contracting the flu. It's a sad day for fashion fans but rest assured, the 'Umbrella' singer had previously told Extra that her planned outfit was "real simple" this year, so it's safe to say, we weren't getting another sexy Pope.

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala. Image: Getty.