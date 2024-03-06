Travis Kelce just told us what he really thought of his Australian date with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce can't stop gushing over his megastar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday's episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the Super Bowl champion opened up about what it was like visiting Swift in Australia while she was here for the Eras Tour.

Watch: Taylor Swift announces her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post continues below.



Video via The Grammys.

"A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn't false, and it was when I landed in Australia and [saw] all the cameras," said Kelce.

Describing his visit to Sydney Zoo with Swift, Kelce said, "There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor."

"This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible," he added.

The minute Swift set foot in Australia, the paparazzi went into overdrive, hounding her every move. Some even tried to sneak a peek inside her hotel room, while others lurked around hoping for a glimpse of the star.