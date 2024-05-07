Every single red carpet look from the 2024 Met Gala.

Merry Met Gala Day to those who celebrate!

Is it embarrassing to admit that we've been counting down to this day like a giddy child waiting for Santa to arrive? Eh, we don't care, IT'S MET GALA DAY!

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s Met Gala is responsible for some of Hollywood's most iconic looks. It's the one night stars and designers can get creative, and for those of us watching at home, it's fun to keep up with who's wearing what.

Watch: The Wildest Met Gala Looks of All Time. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

ICYMI, the theme for this year's Met Gala is 'The Garden of Time', inspired by J.G. Ballard, which explores the concept of preservation, using flowers as a symbol of beauty and youth.

This year's gala hosts are actors Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth, and musicians Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny. They are joined by Vogue's editor-in-chief and Global Editorial Director of Conde Nast, Anna Wintour.

The guest list is jam-packed with A-list celebs and high-fashion designers and (most of them) showed up on-theme and dressed to impress.