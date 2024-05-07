fashion

Every single red carpet look from the 2024 Met Gala.

Merry Met Gala Day to those who celebrate!

Is it embarrassing to admit that we've been counting down to this day like a giddy child waiting for Santa to arrive? Eh, we don't care, IT'S MET GALA DAY!

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s Met Gala is responsible for some of Hollywood's most iconic looks. It's the one night stars and designers can get creative, and for those of us watching at home, it's fun to keep up with who's wearing what. 

Watch: The Wildest Met Gala Looks of All Time. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

ICYMI, the theme for this year's Met Gala is 'The Garden of Time', inspired by J.G. Ballard, which explores the concept of preservation, using flowers as a symbol of beauty and youth. 

This year's gala hosts are actors Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth, and musicians Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny. They are joined by Vogue's editor-in-chief and Global Editorial Director of Conde Nast, Anna Wintour.

The guest list is jam-packed with A-list celebs and high-fashion designers and (most of them) showed up on-theme and dressed to impress. 

From melodramatic silhouettes to vibrant florals, here are the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet as they arrive. 

Zendaya.

Image: Getty

Image: Getty.

Gigi Hadid.

Image: Getty.

Kendall Jenner.

Image: Getty.

Kim Kardashian.

Image: Getty.

Kylie Jenner.

Image: Getty.

Mona Patel.

Image: Getty.

Nicole Kidman.

Image: Getty.

Dua Lipa.

Image: Getty.

Elle Fanning.

Image: Getty.

Jennifer Lopez.

Image: Getty.

Serena Williams.

Image: Getty.

Venus Williams.

Image: Venus Williams.

Nicki Minaj.

Image: Getty.

Doja Cat.

Image: Getty.

Cardi B.

Image: Getty.

Michelle Yeoh.

Image: Getty.

Taraji P. Henson.

Image: Getty.

Amanda Seyfried.

Image: Getty.

Shakira.

Image: Getty.

Pamela Anderson.

Image: Getty.

Sabrina Carpenter.

Image: Getty.

Karlie Kloss.

Image: Getty.

Jennie Kim.

Image: Getty.

Anna Wintour.

Image: Getty.

 Emily Ratajkowski.

Image: Getty.

Imaan Hammam.

Image: Getty.

Sydney Sweeney.

Image: Getty.

Janelle Monáe.

Image: Getty.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Image: Getty.

Elizabeth Debicki.

Image: Getty.

Hanani Taylor.

Image: Getty.

Kerry Washington.

Image: Getty.

Lana Del Rey.

Image: Getty.

Demi Lovato.

Image: Getty.

Eiza Gonzalez.

Image: Getty.

Jessica Biel.

Image: Getty.

Kris Jenner.

Image: Getty.

Penelope Cruz.

Image: Getty.

Kylie Minogue.

Image: Getty.

Keke Palmer.

Image: Getty.

Cynthia Erivo.

Image: Getty.

Ariana Grande.

Image: Getty.

Gabrielle Union.

Image: Getty.

Lizzo.

Image: Getty.

Camila Cabello.

Image: Getty.

Demi Moore.

Image: Getty.

Irina Shayk.

Image: Getty.

Kaia Gerber.

Image: Getty.

Emma Chamberlain.

Image: Getty.

Ashley Graham.

Image: Getty.

Bad Bunny.

Image: Getty.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. 

Image: Getty.

Barry Keoghan.

Image: Getty.

Lily Gladstone.

Image: Getty.

Michelle Williams.

Image: Getty.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

Image: Getty.

Lil Nas X.

Image: Getty.

Simone Ashley.

Image: Getty.

Ed Sheeran.

Image: Getty.

Usher.

Image: Getty.

Dove Cameron.

Image: Getty.

Harris Reed.

Image: Getty.

Naomi Watts.

Image: Getty.

Queen Latifah.

Image: Getty.

Camila Morrone.

Image: Getty.

Alexandra Daddario.

Image: Getty.

Lena Mahfouf.

Image: Getty.

Phoebe Dynevor.

Image: Getty.

Aurora James.

Image: Getty.

Maria Sharapova.

Image: Getty.

LaLa Anthony.

Image: Getty.

Amelia Gray.

Image: Getty.

Brie Larson.

Image: Getty.

Georgina Chapman.

Image: Getty.

Gwendoline Christie.

Image: Getty.

Riley Keough.

Image: Getty.

Cara Delevingne.

Image: Getty.

Naomi Campbell.

Image: Getty.

Karol G.

Image: Getty.

Laufey.

Image: Getty.

Jessica Serfaty Michel.

Image: Getty.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Image: Getty.

Lily James.

Image: Getty.

Ben Simmons.

Image: Getty.

Lea Michele.

Image: Getty.

Maleah Joi Moon.

Image: Getty.

Gustav Magnar Witzoe.

Image: Getty.

Zoe Saldana.

Image: Getty.

Greta Gerwig.

Image: Getty.

Gayle King.

Image: Getty.

Colman Domingo.

Image: Getty.

Rebecca Hall.

Image: Getty.

Madelyn Cline.

Image: Getty.

Mindy Kaling.

Image: Getty.

Tyla.

Image: Getty.

Donald Glover.

Image: Getty.

Morgan Spector.

Image: Getty.

J. Harrison Ghee.

Image: Getty.

Ayo Edebiri.

Image: Getty.

Josh O'Connor.

Image: Getty.

Dan Levy.

Image: Getty.

Ambika Mod.

Image: Getty.

Alton Mason.

Image: Getty.

Sarah Jessica Parker.

Image: Getty.

Alia Bhatt.

Image: Getty.

Wisdom Kaye.

Image: Getty.

Troye Sivan.

Image: Getty.

James Corden and Julia Carey.

Image: Getty.

Aya Nakamura.

Image: Getty.

Teyana Taylor.

Image: Getty.

 Lauren Sánchez.

Image: Getty.

 Taylor Russell.

Image: Getty.

 Greta Lee.

Image: Getty.

Bruna Marquezine, Tory Burch and Uma Thurman.

Image: Getty.

Amanda Gorman.

Image: Getty.

Adwoa Aboah.

Image: Getty.

Camila Mendes.

Image: Getty.

Quannah Chasinghorse.

Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty.

