'Jason Derulo just fell down the stairs at the MET Gala': The story behind the viral meme.

This was first published on May 8, 2018.

Spare a thought for old mate Jason Derulo, reader friends.

Every year since 2015, on the day of the MET Gala, the now 29-year-old starts to go viral.

You see, according to the good people of the Twitterverse, Derulo took a glorious tumble down the stairs of the MET Gala in New York City, and it was all very public and embarrassing.

Ahem, like so:

jason derulo just fell down the #metgala stairs lmaooooooooo pic.twitter.com/HiSpIjwdKK — m (@moesdeph) May 7, 2018

LMAO Jason Derulo fell down the stairs at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WepAFnUIGl — 〽️ando???? (@DJayMando) May 8, 2018

Last year, for example, the image of Derulo’s stumble went viral, but soon it emerged that:

Jason Derulo was not at the 2018 ‘Heavenly Bodies’ MET Gala. Mostly because nobody has thought of Jason Derulo since he delivered the Pulitzer-winning lyrics, “Been around the world, don’t speak the language. But your booty don’t need explaining.” Anna Wintour would sneeze at those lyrics because she’s allergic to mediocrity. The photo wasn’t even taken at the MET Gala. It was taken at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. The dude in said photo is… absolutely not Jason Derulo.

for those of y'all who are a lil slow, it isn't Jason Derulo nor is it at #METGala pic.twitter.com/Jheyh7BpZQ — Victor ???????????????? (@vickrrm) May 8, 2018

‘Make people believe Jason Derulo fell down the MET Gala stairs’ is, apparently, something of a pastime for people with access to the internet/overwhelming and inexplicable boredom.

Of course, it’s resurfacing this year, because no one is going to miss the opportunity to make the same joke at the same time every year for infinity.

Jason Derulo just fell down #MetGala stairs omg pic.twitter.com/jk4mZyb3gF — Kelly K ❼ (@hikellyk) May 6, 2019