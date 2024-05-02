Every single look Blake Lively has ever worn to the Met Gala.

There are a few celebrities that spring to mind when thinking about Met Gala fashion. There’s Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively.

From her first appearance in 2008 wearing Ralph Lauren to her post-baby return in Versace and Louboutin, the Gossip Girl star has consistently brought her A-game to the Met Gala red carpet.

Ahead of this year's Met Gala on May 7 Australian time, let’s take a look back at every outfit she's ever worn.

