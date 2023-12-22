It's been a little over a month since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky into the world, and now, we finally get a see a glimpse of what he looks like.

Kardashian shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - making Rocky Thirteen Barker her fourth child.

Watch: When Kanye Cleared Out Kim's Wardrobe. Post continues below.



Video via E!.

Barker also has three children of his own, Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his former wife Shanna Moakler.

In a series of strategically taken photos shared to Kardashian's Instagram, the couple can be seen cuddling with their newborn while making sure his face stays away from the limelight; choosing to share photos of his tiny feet and the back of his head instead.

As expected, the post attracted thousands of comments within minutes, with fans eagerly waiting to see pics of baby Rocky.

"Cutest nugget ever. Can’t wait to see him grow up," wrote one user.

"Welcome to the world Rocky. So happy to see these beautiful photos. Beautiful," wrote another.