Paolo Sebastian is 1 of only 5 Aussie designers to make a Met Gala dress. Here's what happens behind the scenes.

For those who keep up with fashion, the Met Gala is the biggest night of the year, not just for enthusiasts, but for designers too.

For them, showcasing their creation on the steps of the Met is a career highlight, a pinnacle of success.

In case you don't know, each year the Met Gala gives attendees a theme to follow, and this year, it's 'The Garden of Time' inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story of the same title.

Designers set the lofty goal of creating a gown or a suit that fits the dress code, the celebrity and the gravitas of the evening. Of our homegrown talent, only five Australian designers have had their work worn at the Met Gala, one of them being Paul Vasileff, founder and designer at Paolo Sebastian.

His stunning gown was worn by Canadian television presenter, Keltie Knight. The ethereal dress featured a sheer cape, cascading down to the floor, along with embellished details all throughout.

Keltie Knight wore Paolo Sebastian at the 2018 Met Gala. Image: Getty.