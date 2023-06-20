'Did they even read the book?' Why people are so angry about Blake Lively's new movie.

The casting of Lively to play her didn't sit well with fans. While Lily Bloom is 23 in the book, Lively is now 35 and a mother-of-four, which isn't in line with the depiction of the young graduate/florist fans have grown to love.

With Lively so high profile and glamorous, fans struggled to see her as the quirky, naive Bloom.

Then, when on-set pictures were released of Lively wearing various garments that didn't seem to match the looks described in the book, the strong reaction of disdain was loud and disagreeable. In a way, fans felt like they were being let down. The book that they had become so tethered to wasn't living up to their standards.

I get it. Sometimes when characters are written so perfectly, you feel such a strong sense of connection that they feel real. Whether they remind you of someone or they help you develop a better understanding of your own experiences, well-developed characters can embed themselves in your heart. Given that Hoover's novel It Ends With Us deals with themes of trauma, abuse, grief, love and control, it is no surprise that it has struck such a cord with readers.

On the other hand, everyone could be getting all hot and bothered for no reason. In fact, the release of these on-set pictures could be a marketing tactic or a way to preserve the integrity of the finished product.