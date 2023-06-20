'Did they even read the book?' Why people are so angry about Blake Lively's new movie.

Earlier this year in January it was announced that Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us would be adapted into a film with Blake Lively as the lead character, Lily Bloom. A few months later in May, following the birth of her fourth child, production kicked off and Blake began filming in New Jersey.
As on-set paparazzi pictures started filtering through social media sites, something quite intense started unfolding online. Fans of Colleen Hoover's books started reacting with fervent anger. In short: they were not at all happy with what they were seeing.
After seeing all these TikTok’s about Blake Lively’s wardrobe in the It Ends With Us movie, I am convinced not a single one of them actually picked up or read the book. Because whAT THE FUCK IS THAT????— seashels 🐚 (@shelb_gutierrez) May 21, 2023
A simple search on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram will bring up thousands of comments with the exact same sentiment. So why is everyone in such a tizz? I mean, it's just a movie after all, right? Well, that might be downplaying the scope of Colleen Hoover's work and how she has quickly become the most prolific and popular novelists in the romance genre over the past decade.