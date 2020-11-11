Why does my vagina smell like garlic? 7 common vagina odours and what they could mean.

"When we think something is wrong, we often look for other things that are going on in the genital area," said Dr Stamatopoulos. So, leave it to the pros. They'll be able to tell you exactly what's up.

My vagina smells like bread.

Could it mean something's not right? Yes.

If your vagina smells like you've been slaving away in a bakehouse for 10 hours straight, it could be a sign of a yeast infection. "A yeasty smell may indicate thrush. It usually has itch and discomfort as well as a thick white discharge." Cool!

Thrush happens when the normal amount of yeast in your vagina overgrows - whether it's due to sweaty underwear, wet bathing suits or even pregnancy.

"It may also be associated with a recent course of antibiotics, uncontrolled diabetes or being on the pill for many years," said Dr Stamatopoulos. "You don't have to have all of these symptoms for thrush."

But it's no biggie. Just check in with your doc and they'll be able to tell you what kind of medications will work.

My vagina smells musky.

Could it mean something's not right? Nah. You're good.

As we said before, your vagina will usually have some sorta scent to it - it's covered in bacteria and there are a lot of sweat glands in that area. So, a faint, musky smell is nothing to worry about. It's just your normal, healthy vagina odour.

"A musky smell is likely to be normal. The vagina has an odour. If we focus on what is going on down in that area, we are likely to notice it. It's nothing to worry about."

My vagina smells metallic.

Could it mean something's not right? Probably not.

This kinda scent is most common before, during and after your period and is usually nothing to worry about. "A metallic smell with menstruation is normal. Blood contains iron in it, which is a metal. This is why you get this type of smell," said Dr Stamatopoulos.

However, if this metallic smells hangs around long after your period, gets worse or you're starting to experience pain or itching at the same time, we reckon you should speak to your doctor.

My vagina smells like garlic.

Could it mean something's not right? Nah. You're good.

If you've eaten ALL of the garlic bread and suddenly your vagina smells pungent AF, it's no biggie - the food's scent is just getting excreted by the sweat glands around your vulva.

