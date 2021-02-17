Excuse us, but we need to discuss the 10 most comfortable pairs of undies in existence.

Shopping for underwear is a chore that many of us avoid.

With so many choices to pick from and not much of an idea about what's actually good, most of us wait until we literally need to replace them all and start again. Hello, you too?

A good pair of undies need to tick a few different boxes. They need to be comfortable, good quality, invisible underneath clothing and of course, affordable.

We spoke to our Mamamia community to hear exactly what undies are their all-time favourite. And some of them shared the same answers.

From g-string to full brief, here's our definitive ranking of the 10 most comfortable pairs of undies.

