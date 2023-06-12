'For years, I was ashamed of my vulva. Here's what I want you to know.'

When I was 12, I would avoid wearing tight jeans and shorts because everyone could see the outline of my vulva.

I was told it was shameful and unladylike.

At 14, I wanted a labiaplasty to shorten my labia. I thought it was abnormal because it stuck out.

When I was 16, I overheard the boys at school making derogatory comments about other vulvas that seemed to have a similar appearance to mine.

At 18, a sexual partner told me my vulva was weird and disturbing to look at. He told me my bits "hung out". What he was referring to was my labia.

When I was 20, the mainstream porn industry led me to believe that pubic hair was disgusting, unfeminine and made you unattractive.

So what did I do? I removed every inch of body hair that covered my vulva out of fear of being rejected by an intimate partner.

At 21, I got a quote for a labiaplasty. I even went as far as scheduling an appointment.

Growing up, I heard nothing positive about vulvas. But what I heard was only from kids at school and these conversations were always derogatory and harmful to ears like mine.