6 things that happen if you stop wearing underwear when you work out.

Do you wear undies when you workout? Cause apparently it's something a lot of people don't do. No, seriously!

We even wrote an entire article on how going commando when you work out is very much a 'Thing' (it is).

And it turns out its way more common than we thought. Apparently eight per cent of women ditch their underwear on the reg, while 25 per cent slink back and forth between column A and column B.

INTERESTING.

Whether it's for comfort (free! breezy!) or appearance (no VPL!), there are lots of very obvious benefits to ditching underwear.

But are there any gross side effects to worry about? Like, will it make you stinky down there? Will chafing be an issue? What about thrush? TELL US ABOUT THE THRUSH.

Because we have all the same questions as you, we hit up obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos and registered nurse and nutritionist Madeline Calfas, founder of The Wellness Group, and asked them if there are any health risks associated with going commando.

1. You might get thrush if you re-wear your workout leggings.

Do you tend to just 'air' out your tights after you workout and wear 'em again the next day? C'mon, be honest!

While you're not at increased risk of getting thrush by not wearing underwear, if you re-wear your sweaty workout tights on the reg, this could end up causing issues downstairs.

If you're working out without underwear in sweat-drenched clothes, fungi can multiply quickly and cause some ~issues~ where you absolutely do not want issues. (Your vagina. We're talking about your vagina).

"Thrush (candida overgrowth) can happen regardless of whether you wear underwear or not. Yeast thrives in dark, warm, moist environments, so whether this is in your underwear or in your tights will make no difference," explains Calfas.

"What does make a difference though, is cleanliness, so make sure you keep your workout gear well-washed and dried after EVERY workout!"

2. You might experience different odours.

This kinda goes without saying, but sweaty clothes and no underwear can potentially ramp up the odour.

And while there's nothing wrong with vaginal odour (she's just fine, thanks), not wearing underwear might make the scent smell a little stronger.

"Another factor to consider is that you may notice a bit of a body odour much faster than if you do opt to wear undies," said Calfas.

"This is usually due to the fact that you have less layers of fabric to keep any smells in, as well as the fact that instead of your underwear absorbing the sweat and perspiration (and any bacteria along with it, which is the cause of body odour), it is now your leggings that are the perspiration catchment," she adds.