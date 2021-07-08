From UTIs to cervical screening: All the ways we can look after our lady bits.

I think my relationship with my lady bits began when I was a toddler. I sometimes tried to shove soap inside of my vagina, only to burst into tears when it stung.

Thankfully, I’ve become better at playing with my vagina over the years. Taking care of it, on the other hand, is a whole other can of worms.

I consider myself a little bit of a lady bits health activist. I am the friend you text when your vagina burns after sex, and you want to know if you should go see a doctor. The answer is always yes.

I wasn’t always this empowered, I used to be quite embarrassed about “down there” which isn’t uncommon. Thirty-four per cent per cent of women are too embarrassed to talk about their lady bits.

But then something went wrong, and my perspective shifted.

When you need to take care of a problem, you are forced to be more practical about it. Sure, I’d like to not to discuss my vulva or vagina, but it itches, so please help me.

I’m one of those women that easily gets urinary tract infections (UTIs), and often, by proxy, I end up with thrush. Glamorous, right?

However, being more prone to these downstairs ailments has made me the lady bits queen. Not a doctor. A queen! So take my advice with a grain of salt, or a handful if you want your meal to taste good.

Around 50 to 60 per cent of women will experience a UTI in their lifetime. Sadly for us women UTIs are the absolute devil.

They sting, and you feel so uncomfortable. Women get UTIs more than men because we have a shorter urethra, so it absolutely isn’t our fault. To quote Lady Gaga, “Baby, I was born this way.”

One in 5 women experience recurrent UTIs. Being one of these recurrent gals, I’ve learned some tricks on how to avoid them.

Make sure you pee after sex. I know the bed is warm and snuggly but get up, girl.

Make sure you aren’t using anything that is irritating the area. Fancy smelling soaps can be a no go, the vagina is self-cleaning so you don’t need to fiddle with it too much.

If I feel like I need some extra care down there, I’ve previously used a scentless soap from the supermarket to wash around the area, but lately I’ve been testing out the Kolorex Vaginal Care products. And I’m quite liking it (as do the lady bits).

First I tried their Kolorex Vaginal Care Wash, and went back and got their Kolorex Vaginal Care Cream (both just for external use only).