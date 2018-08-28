"Why is my baby ugly?" OBGYNs share the strangest questions they've ever been asked.

We all have questions that we’re not sure we should ask our doctor, or OBGYN.

For example, what does OBGYN actually even mean? (FYI, it’s a doctor who’s an obstetrician [pregnancy] and a gynaecologist [women].)

Anyone who’s a parent, or considering becoming one, would know that there are a number of questions they’d like to ask, but aren’t sure are appropriate or if they sound silly. One such woman seemed to be ‘testing the waters’ recently when she asked information exchange group Quora the following question:

“As an OBGYN, what’s the most unbelievable question a new mother has asked you?”

One of the first doctors to respond shared a story that will assuage all your nerves about asking questions. Maya Qandeel said:

“A mother came to get advice about contraception. I suggested using an IUD. She refused and told me a story about an IUD which was wrapped tightly around the penis of the husband during intercourse, so the couple was carried together to the hospital to free that penis which was trapped inside the vagina. Ha, ha, ha.”

We’re sure the doctor only included the “ha ha ha” because she was in an informal chat room and wouldn’t have laughed at the patient in real life. She continued the story, saying the patient told her that “doctors suggested killing one of the couple to be able to free them”.

Of course, the story that the patient had heard of turned out to be urban legend, because Dr Qandeel added:

“Surprisingly enough that the same story was repeated to me in Saudi Arabia. It seems that the author was an international one. I explained that it could never be true and showed them the device but they asked me to let them think for some time.”

Nevertheless, the couple didn’t return to Dr Qandeel – but left her with a great story to tell.