'Why are there bleached patches in my underwear?' A gynaecologist explains.

Seriously, though. WHAT GIVES?
Anyone else chuck their black undies in the wash only for them to come back looking like they've been dipped in a bucket of bleach? Like, huh?
And then no matter how many times you wash them, that discoloured part on the crotch just ~remains~?
What is this, some kind of cruel joke? Well, apparently it's nothing to do with how much your wear them or your washing skills.... it's your sneaky vagina.
Yep. Your vagina can bleach your underwear.
Umm... are you guys also feeling completely terrified by your vagina's ability to BLEACH things? Like, how does she do that?
Because we all seem to have missed this in year eight health class, we thought we'd conduct a little lesson on WTF is going on in our undies.
Now, please pop on a fresh pair of knickers and a fancy learning hat, because we asked gynaecologist Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos everything we need to know about bleached underwear.