'Why are there bleached patches in my underwear?' A gynaecologist explains.

Where do those bleached patches in my underwear come from?

Good news: Discolouration in your underwear doesn’t actually mean that anything particularly harmful is going on with your vag. Hooray!

It's super common, and it actually comes down to one thing: Discharge.

So, yeah - we're not saying that your vagina literally spits acid (OMG, IMAGINE THO).

Basically, what’s happening is that your vagina is excreting discharge that happens to be a little more on the acidic end of the pH scale - which, in case you'd like to know, ranges from 1 (acidic) to 14 (alkaline).

"The white patches you see on your underwear is usually discharge," said Dr Stamatopoulos. "This is usually mucus and can look white or clear. The mucus is usually a normal function of the vagina and is slightly acidic if the bacterial balance in the vagina is normal."

Listen: While we're on the topic of vaginas and such, get your ear holes into this episode of Mamamia Out Loud where the team discuss a medical procedure that helps you orgasm. Post continues below.

Just FYI, the vaginal pH is normally slightly acidic - so it's nothing weird or unusual. An 'average' vaginal pH level will sit around the 4.5 mark. So, yeah - you WANT to be more acidic.

Dr Stamatopoulos also said that if your discharge is slightly acidic, it could potentially change the colour of the fabric on your underwear.

While you might not notice it in your white undies (it'll just look like yellowish/off-white marks), it can look like bleached patches in black underwear.

How can I stop my vagina discharge from bleaching my undies?

If it’s an issue for you and your favourite undies, try popping on a liner when you're wearing darker underwear.

"Many women require using a liner every day to avoid the discharge touching their underwear. This may be to avoid bleaching of the underwear or for comfort."

If you're a lady on a mission and want to try to keep your discharge in check, just be careful with using too many random body washes and stuff - 'cause it can have the opposite effect and also throw your pH out of whack.

"Sometimes washing the vaginal area too often will dry out the skin and vagina and increase the amount of discharge," Dr Stamatopoulos reveals. "It's best to wash the area up to twice a day, with warm water or soap free wash."

If all else fails you could, y'know, just really get on board the whole tie-dye thing. Suits you.

What not to do: Use a tampon to stop the discharge ruining your undies. Why? We know it might be tempting, but using a tampon for anything else other than your period, creates a higher risk of a bacterial infection. You also might completely forget that you've even got one in - which is just not a good time.

How do you know if your vaginal discharge and odour is normal?

Having discharge dosen't mean you have an STI. But! If the stuff you're seeing in your undies has a weird colour or odour to it, it could be a red flag.