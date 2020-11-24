"I slipped into a black hole." The serious side effects of the pill we're not talking about.

In 1961, the contraceptive pill first came out in Australia. It was a huge deal. Massive. For the first time, women had control over their sexual and reproductive health. We had options and a sense of freedom that we had never experienced before.

We entered the workforce. We extended our education. We got degrees. We made money. The introduction of oral contraception was revolutionary.

It had a powerful impact on social and economic benefits for women, and has been hailed as one of the greatest scientific innovations of the 20th century.

These days, around 922 million women of reproductive age (or their partners) are contraceptive users.

When taken correctly, the pill is more than 99 per cent effective at preventing pregnancy, and many women who take it enjoy positive side effects such as clearer skin, fewer PMS symptoms, regular periods and improved moods.

However, while we can't forget how groundbreaking it was or what it did for women, the pill isn't perfect. In fact, we're only now beginning to learn that it's far from it.

While we usually focus on the physical side effects of the pill, you might not be aware that the most common reason women stop taking the pill is not because they're ready to start a family - but due to mental health issues.

There are women who experience little to no negative side effects taking the pill, but there are also many more who report things like a serious loss of libido, depression, anxiety and even suicidal thoughts.

To put this into perspective, these side effects are coming from one of the most commonly prescribed forms of contraception in Australia. Something that one in four Australian women between the ages of 18 and 49 use.