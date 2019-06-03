A gaggle of Influencers are spruiking a ‘magic pill’ that claims to make your vaginal secretions taste sweeter.

Let’s just let that sentence really sink in, shall we?

A bottle of these magic pills aptly named My Sweet V will set you back $43 AUD.

But it’s worth it, because apparently it’s “revolutionising sex lives all over the world!” according to the website.

It appears this company (which is American based) has cashed in on one of the number one concerns every teenage girl has about sex: What if my vagina tastes or smells gross?

While these pills claim to “take your sex life to the next level,” what they’re actually doing is feeding into a well known and perpetual female fear that vaginas don’t smell or taste good.