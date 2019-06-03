A gaggle of Influencers are spruiking a ‘magic pill’ that claims to make your vaginal secretions taste sweeter.
Let’s just let that sentence really sink in, shall we?
A bottle of these magic pills aptly named My Sweet V will set you back $43 AUD.
But it’s worth it, because apparently it’s “revolutionising sex lives all over the world!” according to the website.
It appears this company (which is American based) has cashed in on one of the number one concerns every teenage girl has about sex: What if my vagina tastes or smells gross?
While these pills claim to “take your sex life to the next level,” what they’re actually doing is feeding into a well known and perpetual female fear that vaginas don’t smell or taste good.
Top Comments
Create an insecurity (in this case, the fear that the natural odour or taste of one's nethers is disgusting), then market the "cure" to what was never a problem in the first place.
On behalf of all men, vagina is perfectly fine how it is!!!!
Been happening for centuries
You don't say. Kind of my point there.
Is this the female equivalent of the rumour that if a guy eats heaps of pineapple his semen will taste sweeter? Why hasnt anyone ever marketed that ?
I’ve seen articles that semen is good for the skin, natural face cream. Don’t know if it’s at all true, maybe we need more research.
Well, for starters, it's really hard to make a catchy jingle about that topic suitable for prime time TV - you need to trust me on this
Grossman!