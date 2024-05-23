From Shia LaBeouf to James Franco: This is the redemption arc starter kit for Hollywood's 'cancelled' men.

This story mentions sexual abuse and domestic violence.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a famous man who falls publicly from grace - even for the gravest of transgressions - will not stay cancelled for long.

In fact, he'll have those transgressions forgotten much quicker than a famous woman in a similar position - or even a famous woman who had the misfortune of suffering a public nip-slip. Just ask Janet Jackson.

The time between an A-lister's cancellation and his inevitable redemption arc usually sits around three to five years, give or take a few - a fact that has been recently borne out by the sighting of not one but two formerly disgraced A-listers at a certain French film festival.

This week, both James Franco and Shia LaBeouf - Hollywood men briefly humbled by accusations of abuse or inappropriate behaviour - reappeared at Cannes to promote their respective new film projects, even in the midst of France's own me too moment, #moi aussi.

Shia LaBeouf, who will face a lawsuit later this year brought against him by former partner, singer FKA Twigs, was in town to promote the Francis Ford Coppola film Megalopolis.