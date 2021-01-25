The Hollywood wild man is over. How we're finally outgrowing the appeal of the 'bad boy'.

This post deals with sexual assault, rape and domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.



Playing the bongos, nude, while smoking an enormous reefer.

Cheating on your wife with the most beautiful woman in the world.

Selecting your girlfriends from the pages of modelling agencies' "look books".

You can't read the names Matthew McConaughey, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio without the above gossipy tidbits (in order) being mentioned right alongside their bold-faced names.

They used to be called "bad boys", the Hollywood stars whose refusal to 'settle down and play nice' was part of their allure.

They got up to the kind of thing celebrity publicists fretted on getting calls about, the kind of thing that made the covers of the supermarket magazines and cemented an actor's status as manly, desirable and just a little dangerous - the perfect mix for a pin-up.

Being pulled over for drag-racing your yellow Lamborghini while high on marijuana and Xanax.

Being pulled over in a no-stopping zone only to be found in the middle of a "lewd act" with a sex worker - an incident that will globally humiliate your famous girlfriend.



Being pulled over for erratic driving only to find that your glove box is stuffed with heroin, cocaine and a handgun.

Thank you Justin Bieber, Hugh Grant and Robert Downey Junior for going that little bit further (ahem) and setting up these perfect scenes for a redemption plot-line. A celebrity mugshot. Rehab, repentance and the "love of a good woman" has seen these men keep rising to mega-star status, and way above the arrests that once defined them.

Well, what's a Hollywood career without a little brush with the law? We all make mistakes, they're only human. Etcetera.

But then there are those, you know, passionate "ladies' men", who have a problem... drawing the line.



"I used to like to be a dominant lover," said Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer, in an interview in 2017. "I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that..."



"I don’t want to touch a woman, I don’t want to hit a woman, but I’m getting pushed,” Shia LaBeouf rants in a 2015 video, minutes after the Transformers star leapt out of a car driven by his wife, Mia Goth, on a German highway. "If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her.”



“Let’s burn Amber," mega-star Johnny Depp cheerfully texted his friend, movie star Paul Bettany in 2013, referring to his then-fiancée, Amber Heard. “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”