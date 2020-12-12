"A pathological liar." Sia backs FKA Twigs' abuse claims against Shia LaBeouf.

Warning: The following mentions domestic violence, which may be triggering for some readers.

Sia has shown her support for FKA Twigs, claiming she too was hurt by actor Shia LaBeouf.

Musician FKA Twigs, 32, filed a lawsuit against her former partner, LaBeouf, 34, in which she accused the actor of "relentless" domestic violence and abuse.

FKA Twigs' lawsuit, lodged in the Los Angeles Superior Court, contains a range of allegations against the Transformers star, including physical assault, sexual assault, and verbal and emotional abuse.

Watch: Women and violence, the hidden numbers. Post continues below.

On Twitter, Australian singer Sia, 44, said she was also "hurt emotionally" by LaBeouf.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.

"I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away."