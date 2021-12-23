Four years ago, James Franco faced sexual misconduct allegations. He's just responded.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

In 2018, five women came forward alleging Hollywood actor James Franco had conducted inappropriate and sexually abusive behaviour during auditions and on the set of his independent films.

At the time, Franco kept relatively quiet, only saying the allegations were "not accurate".

But four years later, Franco has this week spoken about the alleged sexual misconduct, claiming the encounters were "consensual". He did however acknowledge he had sex with his students, appearing to blame the inappropriate, and allegedly predatory, actions on his "sex addiction".

Here's what we know.

Who is James Franco?

James Franco is an American actor. The 43-year-old is well known for films such as 127 Hours, The Disaster Artist, This Is The End, Oz The Great And Powerful, Pineapple Express and his role in the Spiderman franchise.

Franco's film work with fellow actor Seth Rogen is also well documented. However, since the disturbing allegations against Franco emerged, Rogen has severed ties and said he has no future plans to work again with Franco.

What is also highly publicised is Franco's connection to actor Dave Franco, his younger brother.

Dave has not publicly commented on his brother's alleged misconduct.