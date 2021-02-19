FKA Twigs was asked why she didn't leave Shia LeBeouf. She's done answering.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

Warning: The following mentions domestic violence, which may be triggering for some readers.

There's a question FKA Twigs wants people to stop asking survivors of abuse.

The musician, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against her former partner, Shia LaBeouf, in December 2020.

In the lawsuit the 33-year-old accused the actor of "relentless" domestic violence and abuse during their nine-month relationship.

Video via Mamamia.

Now, two months later, the singer is done answering questions about why she didn't leave LaBeouf when the alleged abuse began.

This week, the singer appeared on CBS This Morning for her first television interview since filing the civil lawsuit.

During the interview, veteran journalist Gayle King asked her: "Why didn't you leave?"

"I think we have to stop asking that question," Twigs responded.

"I'm going to make a stance and say that I'm not going to answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser: Why are you holding someone hostage?" she continued.

"People say, 'Oh it can't have been that bad, else she would have left.' And it's like no, it's because it was that bad, I couldn't leave."

According to the US National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, leaving an abuser is the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence.