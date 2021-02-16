This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

At an undisclosed point in time, most likely mid-2018, actor Shia LaBeouf was dating three women.

That is according to one of them, Australian singer Sia, who has recalled feeling "conned" into a relationship with LaBeouf, who was reportedly married to his now-ex-wife Mia Goth and also dating musician FKA Twigs at the same time.

In December 2020, Twigs, 33, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, 34, accusing him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. And while the actor has "generally and specifically" denied each of the claims, he acknowledged at the time of filing her right to air the claims and conceded that he struggles with alcoholism and aggression.

Watch: Women and violence, the hidden numbers. Post continues below video.

Soon afterwards, Sia expressed her support via Twitter and aired her own allegations about LaBeouf, who starred in her 2015 'Elastic Heart' music video.

"I too have been emotionally hurt by Shia," she wrote, "a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single."

"I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims."

She told Channel 10 she had planned to cast LaBeouf in her controversial film Music, but Kate Hudson was given the role.

LaBeouf in Sia's 'Elastic Heart' music video Image: RCA.