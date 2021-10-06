Australia is finally seeing the real Jana Pittman. And we love her.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

This is an article about how bloody great Jana Pittman is.

It's simple really, and as we learned on Tuesday night's episode of SAS Australia, long overdue.

Jana is a Summer Olympian, a Winter Olympian, a two-time World Champion, a four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, a doctor, a mother-of-four, and currently, one of the final recruits on Channel 7's brutal SAS selection reality TV show.

An incredible woman, right?

Watch: Jana Pittman's SAS Australia interrogation. Post continues below video.

And while most of those 'titles' have been a thing for a while now (besides mother-of-four, because she gave birth to her fourth child in November 2020, just six months before filming SAS took place), the Australian public have not been able to see or appreciate Jana purely for her talent and achievements.

There was always another focus. Noise. Distraction.

Full disclosure: I didn't grow up in Australia, so I didn't know who Jana was prior to SAS. Then, once I read she was a dual Summer and Winter Olympian I was impressed, because duh. That's an incredible feat.

That's really the extent of what I thought about it all, so her admissions on the show this week that she'd been vilified in the media came as a surprise to me personally, though logically, it's not shocking at all.

After watching Tuesday night's episode, I did some Googling and spoke to friends who were in Australia during this time. They all remembered the 'feuds' and the 'drama' that dominated the headlines and discussion more so than her incredible sporting talents ever did.