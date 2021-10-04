Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Everyone is absolutely broken.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

We're on the home stretch, and we've only just learned that porridge makes Jett vomit. Feels unfortunate, considering that's all we've been watching these people eat for literal weeks.

Before their first challenge, Angry James Bond tells the celebs they have "another disgusting day" in front of them. What motivation!

On a narrow log suspended over gushing water, two recruits at a time will participate in hand-to-hand combat to see who is the strongest.

WOO, MORE PHYSICAL VIOLENCE.

There are basically no rules. You can punch, kick, push, etc. It's basically wet log MMA.

First up, Heath makes light work of pushing Mark off.

Honestly looks kinda fun. This show has done something weird to me. Image: Channel 7.

Sam beats Jett, and one of the angry British men is surprisingly... cheery about it.

I do enjoy that the angry British men are their least angry when watching people physically fight.

Jana and Jess are next, and Jess is coached into dirty tactics, like throwing actual dirt in her face.