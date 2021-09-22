Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Time for a nice, relaxing 'kill or be killed' scenario.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

It's day seven of the selection process and holy s**t, the celebs have only been at this for a WEEK.

At breakfast, Kerri has a little cry. Not sure if it's because of the stodgy porridge and one hard-boiled egg, the constant yelling by angry British men or the physical and mental pain of this absolute mess of a show.

Perhaps a 'kill or be killed' scenario will perk her up?

The recruits have to save a hostage and avoid being shot by two 'hostiles', a.k.a a man in a balaclava and one of the angry British men. If they get shot, which I presume a lot of them will, they fake die and fail the task.

Sounds... chill, doesn't it?

And do you know what could make this extremely fun task even better? Wearing hoods over your head, so you have no sound or sight until the moment you have to enter a building to be fake shot, and then being surprise attacked by water to the face.

SO FUN.

Dan Ewing is first up and he makes it to the hostage before being shot by the angry British man named... Foxy.

Kerri is also shot by ol' mate, but Jana Pittman takes Foxy out.

SEE YA, FOXY.

The other angry British man says "that was f**king impressive, if I'm honest" and it's such high praise presented in such an angry way.