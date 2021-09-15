Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: WE HAVE OURSELVES A CHEATING SCANDAL.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

OH HELL NO.

There's a mice infestation at camp and no one seems to care, because they are living under the threat of being tear gassed.

That truly is a harrowing sentence.

Politician Emma Husar is anxious about it, so she goes to ASK the STAFF if they're going to TEAR GAS HER.

I don't know anything about SAS training AND EVEN I KNOW THAT'S A BAD IDEA.

GET! INTO! BED! EMMA!

THESE BRITISH MEN LOVE TO BE ANGRY AND YOU'RE GOING TO GIVE THEM GREAT REASON.

Thankfully, the angry British men also seem to sleep soundly, so they're not woken by her whining outside. Instead, a couple of the other recruits shepherd her back inside for a gas-free night's sleep.

The next morning, the recruits and the show's Range Rover sponsorship make their way to a lake where they will be submerged.

The challenge is literally called DEATH BY DROWNING. Sounds pleasant.