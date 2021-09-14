Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Nobody should be expected to carry a... River Boy.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

Manu is eating stodgy porridge, and he is not okay.

After giving half his meal to human vacuum Sam Burgess, the recruits are off on today's... adventure.

They have to pretend they're part of the world's most unhappy circus and tightrope across metal bars.

They're warned that if they fall, they need to just... go with it instead of trying to grab hold of something because they'll hurt themselves. That goes against human nature but OKAY FINE.

What happens next is a series of painful falls and angry British men yelling. Pretty standard for this show, tbh.

OUCH. Image: Channel 7.

YELP. Image: Channel 7.