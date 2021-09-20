Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Oh good, everyone's punching each other in the face.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

The angry British men have really bamboozled the recruits, who awake from a horrible night's sleep that did not include a physical challenge.

Cheater cheater pumpkin eater Koby Abberton is still going on about how he didn't cheat, or maybe he did cheat, but 15 push-ups isn't enough to judge his integrity off of and this man... doesn't get it.

Today's episode is about... aggression... so they have to... jump out of a helicopter via a rope and rescue a casualty from a nearby building.

Image: Channel 7.

I don't quite understand the aggression link until I realise they're going to be working in pairs and Koby has been partnered with Dan Ewing.

I WOULDN'T MESS WITH A RIVER BOY IF I WERE YOU.

It's... a mess.

Koby keeps leaving his teammate behind, and then they are too focused on saving the first casualty that they fail to see a second one, who Angry James Bond informs them is now going to have their head chopped off and sent to their family.

DELIGHTFUL.

"Brax wouldn't leave me like this." Image: Channel 7.