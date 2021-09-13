Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: OMG, you can't just tear gas people for our entertainment.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

I don't think anyone expected we'd enjoy watching celebrities jump out of helicopters enough to warrant a second season of SAS Australia, but we did and so... here we are.

Here we are, with a new group of semi-celebrities (and certified A-lister, Manu Feildel) joining season two of the show where English men yell in their faces and make them punch each other.

It's been a bloody grim few months and honestly... is this what we need right now? I don't know.

We open with Ant, who is still very much giving off angry James Bond vibes, saying the recruits are in for a horrible time.

WE KNOW. WE WATCHED HONEY BADGER PUNCH SABRINA FREDERICK IN THE FACE LAST YEAR.

Shaken, not stirred etc. etc. Image: Channel 7.

Hold up.

Sir.

Who let you in the country? Did you have to spend 14 days in a hotel? Who did you yell at during that time?

Anyway, the recruits arrive at an undisclosed location which is definitely just the Blue Mountains. The black hoods are pulled back to reveal faces that are supposed to be... familiar.

Tennis player Mark Philippoussis' hood is removed first and an angry British man asks him what the f**k he's looking at. UH, MATE. HE'S LOOKING AT YOU. WHERE IS HE MEANT TO LOOK? YOU'RE TWO INCHES FROM HIS FACE.