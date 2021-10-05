Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Jana is clearly this year's MVP.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

If eating stodgy porridge, showering in freezing cold communal areas and being put through multiple soul-destroying tasks a day wasn't enough, Jana woke up with a mouse in her bed last night.

I'd rather have another log fight than sleep with a mouse.

The final five recruits do a cute lil bonding circle before heading out for... more physical pain.

In the car, they engage in some nice, light conversation about... Sam's relationship breakdown and public downfall.

"We were just not meant for each other," he says.

"I was trying to force things. I wanted a family, I wanted kids, I wanted the dream, right? A house, well I had it all... but I probably pushed her.

"There were a few things I knew weren't quite right, but I thought 'I could change that, I can help that, I can mend that, [but I] couldn't do it."

He said that two years after his wedding he asked his mum if this was what marriage was supposed to be like, and she told him he'd never make his ex happy.

What is it about car chats that make you so ~vulnerable~?? Image: Channel 7.