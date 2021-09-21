Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: CAN EVERYONE PLEASE STOP BEING MEAN TO KERRI.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

We open with John Steffensen "dropping one off" in the "bird's toilet".

CHARMING.

He's barely got his pants down when Isabelle Cornish and Jessica Peris come out to pee too, and John reckons it is pretty weird to be sh*tting next to them. He is correct.

Soon after, Angry James Bond warns them it's going to be a "very, very hard day" and... what do you call the last few?

The celebs are called to the front one-by-one and made to call out the weakest member of the group, which they all identify as Kerri Pottharst.

I MEAN SOMEONE COULD'VE AT LEAST LIED JUST A LITTLE.

The SAS/Weakest Link crossover we did not need. Image: Channel 7.