Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Everyone spills their deepest, darkest secrets.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

I like how every single night, the gruff voiceover man says the celebs will face their toughest test so far, as if that first ep tear gassing was a walk in the park.

It's breakfast time, and everyone is cranky.

There's a lot of bickering over GROSS, STODGY PORRIDGE and come on guys, THINK ABOUT YOUR LIFE CHOICES RIGHT NOW.

Sam and John say grace and... I think it's wholesome. This show is getting to my head.

ANYWAY. LET'S GET TO THE PHYSICAL PAIN NOW PLEASE.

Oh my god.

Angry James Bond is channelling his inner Tom Daley, sans budgie smugglers, standing on a 10-metre diving platform.

He crosses his arms and falls backwards, landing head first in the water. The technique is good, but he'll lose points for the large splash.

I also just really need to show you all this screenshot I took of him... mid-air.

It feels like something you would like to see. Image: Channel 7.