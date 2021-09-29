Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: The recruits are dropping like flies.

To catch up on all the SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

It's day 10, and everyone is sore AF.

Fair.

Koby's got another wild life story, this time about how he became addicted to pain medication after breaking his back twice while surfing.

He then starts moving his body in a way I can only describe with an incredibly niche SpongeBob reference:

My life is 80 per cent SpongeBob references if I'm honest. Image: Channel 7.

One of the angry British men walks over to their front door, calmly, opens it without any drama and then... SCREAMS AT THE TOP OF HIS LUNGS.

Welp.

The 'angry' part of the angry British men is alive and kicking!

The celebs are placed in pairs, their 'oppo' who they must 'get to know'.

Jett is clearly absolutely thrilled at being partnered with Koby, who is already asking him whether he reckons he could beat him in a race.

For 24 hours, the pairs can't leave each other's sides.

This is super fun for Heath who has to wait... patiently... for Sam to use the toilet.

In no world did we need to know this. Image: Channel 7.