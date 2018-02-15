Married at First Sight's Davina isn't too fussed with the negative attention she's getting.

Dating is difficult when you’re Davina Rankin.

With Tracy Grimshaw describing her as “the most hated woman on TV at the moment,” the Instagram star’s current legacy includes sniping Married at First Sight‘s husband Dean from his ‘wife’ Tracey. A move which wasn’t exactly kosher on a show which very aggressively pushes the idea of monogamy.

LISTEN: Clare and Jessie Stephens discuss Dean and Davina’s very uncool dinner party behaviour. Post continues after.

Speaking to A Current Affair’s Reid Butler, the 25 year old says she knows that she’s put herself out there “for the whole of Australia to judge” and yeah, she’s mostly cool with that.

“Yeah, like, it’s great, I guess, a lot of criticisms as well,” she told the program.

However, what was more revealing in the interview was the fact that apparently she knows what she “wants in a man,” an odd statement to make for someone that left her quest for love in the hands of ‘experts’.